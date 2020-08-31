DENVER (CBS4) – Denver City council approved a new shelter for people experiencing homelessness. The 24 hours a day, seven days a week shelter will be located at 4600 E. 48th Avenue, near Colorado Boulevard.
The city will lease the 82,000 square foot building which will provide shelter to up to 450 people. Officials say the space allows for various gender groups and needs.
Crews will start updating the restrooms, showers, HVAC, laundry facilities in September. The facility is expected to be open by late December.
Those sheltered in the facility will reportedly have access to a re-housing system, but the city did not elaborate what those plans would look like.
The Department of Housing Stability made the proposal at a committee hearing last week.
The 10-year lease will cost more than $19 million with much of the first year’s funding expected to come from the federal CARES Act and possibly support from FEMA.