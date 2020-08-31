DENVER (CBS4) – Most city and county offices in Denver will be closed on Friday for a previously announced furlough day. Denver Health and Denver International Airport will remain open.
The furlough days were announced in May to help a financial deficit caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Michael Hancock said city employees must take furlough days, but that did not include the mayor, himself, city council or the judges.
However, Denver County Courty judges said, in June, they are voluntarily taking eight furlough days.
The mayor, a majority of city council and the judges plan to work through the days, but not be paid.
Denver faces $226 million budget shortfall according to the memo. The furlough days will reportedly save the city $16 million.