(CBS4) – Broncos fans may not be able to attend the first few home games (or more) at Empower Field at Mile High this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the team is offering them a chance to have their faces in the stands. To do so, fans will need to act fast and have $100 ready.

That’s the cost the team has chosen on for customizing a piece carboard so it has your face on it, and the money will go to charity. Only 1,000 cutouts are being made available for purchase.

“As we begin the 2020 season without fans in attendance at Empower Field at Mile High, we want to provide you with an opportunity to be a part of our gameday experience while supporting a great cause. For $100—with all of the net proceeds benefiting Denver Broncos Charities—you can purchase a fan cutout with the image of your choice and be in attendance when the Broncos take the field. Who knows, you may even get lucky and have your family and friends spot you on TV,” team officials wrote on fancutouts.com, the website where fans can place their orders.

We'll miss you at our home opener, #BroncosCountry. But you can still be there in spirit! Purchase a fan cutout & support Denver Broncos Charities » https://t.co/ngKfla0TO5 pic.twitter.com/JXRrWiKpts — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 31, 2020

Orders need to be placed before Friday. The Broncos first home game is in two weeks against the Tennessee Titans.