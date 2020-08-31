Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Agency on Aging is seeing an increase in scams since the coronavirus pandemic began. Now the agency is issuing a warning to older adults.
The warning centers on four main areas: Census 2020, government stimulus checks, coronavirus and romance.
“It’s so important for them to know because the folks who are scammed, especially if it’s financial, they don’t have the means to make that up,” said Jayla Sanchez-Warren with the Area Agency on Aging.
LINK: Area Agency on Aging