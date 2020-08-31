CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Agency on Aging is seeing an increase in scams since the coronavirus pandemic began. Now the agency is issuing a warning to older adults.

The warning centers on four main areas: Census 2020, government stimulus checks, coronavirus and romance.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s so important for them to know because the folks who are scammed, especially if it’s financial, they don’t have the means to make that up,” said Jayla Sanchez-Warren with the Area Agency on Aging.

LINK: Area Agency on Aging

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply