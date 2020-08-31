Want To Be Featured On A Cardboard Cutout At Broncos Games? Team Explains How To Do ItBroncos fans may not be able to attend the first few home games (or more) at Empower Field at Mile High this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the team is offering them a chance to have their faces in the stands. To do so, fans will need to act fast and have $100 ready. Katie Johnston reports.

42 minutes ago

Activists Question Boulder Police Response To Squatting CallHomeless activists in Boulder called attention to an home in which several officers were seen responding with weapons drawn.

55 minutes ago

With No High School Football This Fall, Some Athletes 'May Not Get Dream They Wanted'Palmer Ridge High School senior quarterback Luke McAllister was supposed to lead his school to their fourth-straight state title in 2020.

3 hours ago

Why Police Use Of Tear Gas Could Become A Thing Of The Past In AuroraIn a release about the ordinances, the council members stated, "there's no justification for the use of tear gas on civilian populations."

4 hours ago

From Aurora To Denver, 5 Mile March Marks Renewed Call To End Racism And Police BrutalityThe push to end racism and police brutality happened on Sunday.

4 hours ago

Brrr, Coolest Morning In MonthsWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago