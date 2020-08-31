CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Arapahoe County Jail, Arapahoe County News, Centennial News, Colorado News

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A snake caused a bit of a commotion at the Arapahoe County Jail. On Monday the sheriff’s office posted photos online that showed the nearly 5 foot long bullsnake inside the detention facility.

Bull snake in Arapahoe County Jail

(credit: Arapahoe County)

The sheriff’s office described the snake as an “intruder” and joked that it had broken “through the first level of security.”

Arapahoe County Jail (credit: CBS)

The photo shows an employee at the jail — Sean McAdams, an inmate services technician — using a broom to lift the snake up and safely move it out of the facility. McAdams then relocated the snake to a grassy area outside.

Bullsnakes are common across Colorado and can grow to 6 feet long. They are sometimes called gopher snakes and have similar markings to a rattlesnake but none of the venom. They are one of 29 different species of snake that call Colorado home.

