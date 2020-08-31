CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The second of two black bear cubs was caught Monday in a public park in front of a crowd of onlookers. Wildlife officials are hoping to find their mother.

The first cub was rescued Sunday after miraculously surviving a dash across six lanes of Interstate 25.

Sadly, however, Colorado Parks & Wildlife confirmed Monday that first cub had serious bowel issues and died following surgery earlier in the day. It weighed a paltry 20 pounds.

The second cub weighs 25-30 pounds, also badly underweight, but is expected to survive, a CPW spokesman told CBS4.

Wildlife officials suspect the cubs were from the same sow but have not seen her at this point.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

The second cub was treed in Acacia Park. A crowd gathered and watched as officials darted it. A ladder truck and crew from the Colorado Springs Fire Department offered their services but the cub dropped to a lower branch.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

CPW’s Phil Gurule climbed an extension ladder, looped a catch pole around the groggy cub’s torso, and lowered him to a cage below. The audience applauded.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

Gurule invited spectators closer and spoke to them about fattening up the cub in time for this winter’s hibernation.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife/Twitter)

Gurule also tried to assure a boy that the cub, even though it has brown hair, is technically a black bear.

CPW says the cub has already been taken to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore, Colorado.

 

 

