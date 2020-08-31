COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — The second of two black bear cubs was caught Monday in a public park in front of a crowd of onlookers. Wildlife officials are hoping to find their mother.
The first cub was rescued Sunday after miraculously surviving a dash across six lanes of Interstate 25.
ICUMI: WATCH @COParksWildlife Officer Tim Kroening climb a @CSFDPIO ladder & #rescue a cub that ran across 6 lanes of I-25 Sunday. CPW team inc. Phil Gurule, Sarah Watson & Cassidy English. The bear went to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore. pic.twitter.com/kdzPebS6wr
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 31, 2020
Sadly, however, Colorado Parks & Wildlife confirmed Monday that first cub had serious bowel issues and died following surgery earlier in the day. It weighed a paltry 20 pounds.
The second cub weighs 25-30 pounds, also badly underweight, but is expected to survive, a CPW spokesman told CBS4.
Wildlife officials suspect the cubs were from the same sow but have not seen her at this point.
The second cub was treed in Acacia Park. A crowd gathered and watched as officials darted it. A ladder truck and crew from the Colorado Springs Fire Department offered their services but the cub dropped to a lower branch.
CPW’s Phil Gurule climbed an extension ladder, looped a catch pole around the groggy cub’s torso, and lowered him to a cage below. The audience applauded.
Gurule invited spectators closer and spoke to them about fattening up the cub in time for this winter’s hibernation.
Gurule also tried to assure a boy that the cub, even though it has brown hair, is technically a black bear.
CPW says the cub has already been taken to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore, Colorado.