COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) -A young bear who was spotted in Colorado Springs got a helping hand from wildlife officers and firefighters over the weekend. Officials believe the cub and its mother got separated, then the cub wandered across Interstate 25 without getting hurt.
The bear wound up high in a 35 foot tall tree, so a fire ladder truck was used to help a wildlife officer get up into the tree where the bear was so it could be tranquilized. The cub was found to be severely underweight.
It is being taken to the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation center in Westcliffe. The plan is to release the bear back into the wild in approximately 6 months.