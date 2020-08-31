DENVER (CBS4) – The push to end racism and police brutality stretched from Aurora to Denver on Sunday, with nearly 500 people joining in support.

”Our people will not be murdered in vain,” a speaker shouted to the crowd before the march began.

This is not the first time, and it won’t be the last call to fight for better treatment and to change police policy. Some say it’s just getting refueled after a march in Washington D.C. commemorated the “I Have a Dream speech” given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

”People are still getting murdered, just murdered on camera,” De’Von Bailey’s cousin said.

The family of De’Von Bailey was one of several families who shared how their loved ones died at the hands of police. “And it’s to the point where they don’t care.”

Many of those marching were calling for “Justice for Elijah McClain,” as well as other names who suffered or died through an encounter with police.

People like Veriona Marze marched for justice and police reform.

”I grew up in Aurora and I want to throw my support because I am young, I’m starting to raise children and I don’t want them to go through these things,” Marze said.

Things like the recent shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that has sparked protests across the country.

”That guy that got shot 7 times in that back. This stuff keeps happening,” she added.

Marze says she will use her voice and march alongside others, but people need to do more for change.

”I hope these people show up and vote, at their jobs they speak up for the people of color, they put their lives on the line, and I stay as safe as I can.”

The march began at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library in Aurora and ended at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Denver’s City Park.