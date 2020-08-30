DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for a person who was involved in a three-car crash on Interstate 25 and drove away from the scene. The crash happened at Yale Avenue.
The southbound lanes were closed, and police say two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Further details about the victims were not released.
Police want to find a light blue, 2010 Hyundai Sonata with a South Carolina license plat IAJ-107. The vehicle has stickers on the back window and bumper, police say.
They describe the driver as a white male with a medium build, brown hair and was last seen wearing a green shirt.
Investigators did not release more information about how the crash happened.
Call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 if you have more information.