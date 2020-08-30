DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of older adults, who live in an affordable housing community in Denver, no longer have to worry about how to get to the doctor. University Of Colorado Geriatric Medicine has set up a clinic right on site. It is a new type of partnership bringing medical services directly to a low income community.

“It’s my haven, it’s my haven,” said Marlene Leddick.

Marlene loves living at Kavod Senior Life. It is two high rise apartment buildings in Cherry Creek North, an affordable housing community of more than 400 adults, age 62 and over.

“It has everything that I could possibly think of, want, dream of,” Marlene told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

And now way up on the 14th floor, there is even more. In early August, Kavod opened the CU Geriatric Medicine Clinic. For years, Kavod CEO Michael Klein was passionate about forming this new type of partnership.

“It just struck me that even if you’re low income, even if you’re poor, you deserve proper medical care,” Klein said.

“I think it’s an excellent idea,” said Luba Rodman. The 92 year old has already had an appointment.

“I was very pleased when I came out, and it’s so great because it’s just across the street,” Luba said.

“This is like another wish that comes true,” said Marlene. The 82 year old used to take a taxi or van to see her doctor on the Anschutz Medical Campus. It turns out, her doctor works at the new clinic.

“Now I don’t have to worry about it at all,” said a delighted Marlene. “That’s my only mode of transportation … the elevator!”

Right now, the medical clinic is open only to residents of Kavod. As soon as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted, the plan is to offer the services to other older members of the community.