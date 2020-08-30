DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple groups organized a Solidarity Ride for cyclists to honor Elijah McClain who was taken off of life support on Aug. 30, 2019 following a police encounter. The cyclists also used the ride to protest police brutality.
The group gathered at the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in Denver’s City Park on Sunday morning.
Different groups are planning a march from the Martin Luther King, Jr. library in Aurora to City Park starting at 2 p.m. The march, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation – Denver, calls for justice for victims of racist violence, according to a social media event posting.
McClain was stopped by Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019 after someone called 911 to report a suspicious person walking in the neighborhood. McClain was walking home from a convenient store.
RELATED: Aurora City Councilman To Introduce Moratorium On Ketamine
After police tried to restrain McClain, who had not committed a crime, paramedics administered ketamine into his arm. McClain suffered cardiac arrest and was hospitalized.
He was declared brain dead on Aug. 27.
“Let us not forget that we still need justice for:
Elijah McClain, murdered by Aurora Police at age 23
William Debose, murdered by Denver Police at age 21
Alexis Mendez-Perez, murdered by Colorado DOC at age 16
Jessie Cedillo, murdered by Pueblo Police at age 20
De’Von Bailey, murdered by Colorado Springs Police at age 19
Paul Childs, murdered by Denver Police at age 15
Dion Damon, murdered by Denver Police at age 40
Michael Marshall, murdered by Denver Police at age 50
Jason Gomez, murdered by Denver Police at age 33
Jessie Hernandez, murdered by Denver Police at age 17
David Baker, murdered by Aurora Police at age 32
Marvin Booker, murdered by Denver Police at age 56
Paul Castaway, murdered by Denver Police at age 35
Ryan Ronquillo, murdered by Denver Police at age 20
Joseph Valverde, murdered by Denver Police at age 32
Odiceo Valencia-Lopez, murdered by Denver Police at age 45
Naeschylus Carter-Vinzant, murdered by Denver Police at age 37
Jeffrey Melvin Jr., murdered by Colorado Springs Police at age 27.”