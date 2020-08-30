LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Family and friends of two teen brothers killed in a Lakewood Walmart parking lot came together for a vigil Friday. Loved ones of Damian and Dillon Wikoff can’t understand why they’re gone.

“There’s no compassion in this world,” said their older sister, who wished to remain anonymous. I’m doubting humanity at this point.”

They hosted a vigil at the scene of the shooting to remember the teens who they say were taken far too soon.

“They were good kids and they didn’t deserve this, nobody deserves this,” one family member told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. No family deserves to go through this.”

Damian Wikoff, 18, and Dillon Wikoff, 17, were hanging out at the Walmart Parking lot in Lakewood off Colfax when they were gunned down. Relatives say the two brothers worked nearby and often met up there on their break.

Lakewood police say the investigation continues, but investigators do not believe this was a random attack.

“Their mom will never see them graduate, get married, have kids, just live the American dream, because that was all taken from them,” a family friend said at the vigil.

The boys’ mother is now left to bury both of her sons.

“I just can’t believe they’re gone, it changes everything, because I lost half of my family in the blink of an eye,” a family member said.

With youth gun violence on the rise in the Denver metro area, the family is pleading for it to come to an end before it’s too late.

The family has started a Facebook fundraising page to help pay for funeral expenses for the Damian and Dillon.