By Danielle Chavira
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Cooler weather helped the Grand County Sheriff’s Office lift pre-evacuation notices for some residents near the Williams Fork Fire on Saturday. Those residents live in the Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch and Henderson areas.

Williams Fork Fire map on Aug. 29. (credit: Inciweb)

Ute Pass was also reopened between Highway 40 and Highway 9, however, County Road 30 remains closed.

The fire grew minimally to 12,079, about 30 additional acres from Friday. The fire remains 5% contained.

Sunset with cloud rays in the smoky air above the southern leading edge of the fire in the Williams Fork drainage. Aug. 27. (credit: Kari Greer/Williams Fork Fire)

Work along St. Louis Creek Road will continue for the next several days. Officials say it will help give firefighters a location ton contain the fire, if necessary.

Sunset view from Jones Pass looking down into the Henderson Mine facility; thunderstorms and cloud buildup create dramatic clouds Aug. 27. (credit: Kari Greer/Williams Fork Fire)

Fire lines south of Tabernash and Fraser will be built, while a fire line on the western and southwestern edges will be secured.

Crews expect similar weather conditions on Saturday.

