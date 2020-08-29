GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Cooler weather helped the Grand County Sheriff’s Office lift pre-evacuation notices for some residents near the Williams Fork Fire on Saturday. Those residents live in the Aspen Canyon, Morgan Gulch and Henderson areas.
Ute Pass was also reopened between Highway 40 and Highway 9, however, County Road 30 remains closed.
The fire grew minimally to 12,079, about 30 additional acres from Friday. The fire remains 5% contained.
Work along St. Louis Creek Road will continue for the next several days. Officials say it will help give firefighters a location ton contain the fire, if necessary.
Fire lines south of Tabernash and Fraser will be built, while a fire line on the western and southwestern edges will be secured.
Crews expect similar weather conditions on Saturday.