AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of shooting and killed two people on Aug. 14. Officers responded to East Cornell Circle near South Parker Road and found a man and woman who had been shot.
They both died at the hospital.
Police arrested Kyree Brown on Aug. 27 after a chase which ended near 29th Avenue and Central Park Boulevard in Denver.
Family identified the victims, through police, as Joseph and Jossline Roland. The couple has five children who are being cared for by family.
“While they are still mourning, and appreciative of their privacy, they would also like to thank Joe and Jossline’s respective employers, ABM Industries and the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya for their continued support. To that end, both the family and the Law Offices of Dianne Sawaya are establishing trusts for the support and education of the children,and hope to have them formally established and ready to receive any and all contributions in the coming weeks,” the family stated.
The law firm shared their grief on social media stating they gathered for a remembrance ceremony for Jossline.
Investigators have not stated what lead up to the shooting or released further details about the shooting.
