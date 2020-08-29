GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Containment on the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Spring grew to 71%, up from 68% reported on Friday. The fire also grew in size, slightly, to 32,448 acres.
More firefighters will arrive on Saturday to help strengthen contingency lines on the northwest flank. In other parts of the fire, crews have created 10-to-25 foot control lines around the perimeter. They will walk those areas and check for any heat coming from the ground with their hands — known as cold trailing.
The number of personnel at the fire dropped slightly to 644.
A Blackhawk helicopter from the Colorado National Guard is in the area to help with medical situations.
Crews are expecting gusty wind and rain on Saturday.
While Interstate 70 is open in Glenwood Canyon, officials remind drivers to be aware of delays for firefighting operations or possible debris flow cleanup.
