Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Colorado Girl Scouts helped collect items for pets in need. They set up a donation drive in Highlands Ranch and collected dog treats, cat litter and gently used blankets.
People drove up to drop off their contributions while the scouts wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines. The scouts say they hoped their event showcased Colorado’s giving side.
“It just sees the community coming together to help the cause,” one scout said.
The donations will benefit the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley.
The scouts will receive a special patch which promotes friendship, leadership and ways to get outside and enjoy Colorado.