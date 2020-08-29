Comments
TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – The East Fork Fire grew to 1,677 acres up from 1,100 acres on Friday. Lightning sparked the fire on Aug. 22 about 10 miles southeast of Trinidad.
Sugarite Canyon State Park in New Mexico has been evacuated. A watershed in Raton, New Mexico is threatened.
Crews saw about a 1/2 inch of rain Friday night, and the fire is 10% contained. Firefighters completed a containment line around Fisher’s Peak and Little Fisher’s Peak Mesa.
National Guard helicopters will perform water drops on the southern and western edges of the fire.
Nearly 60 people are helping fight the fire, officials say.
Donations are being accepted at Fire Station 1 (1605 Santa Fe Trail) and Fire Station 2 (1102 Nevada Avenue).