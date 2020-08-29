DENVER (CBS4) – Two groups continued protests late Friday night in Denver following earlier demonstrations for the March on Washington anniversary. One of the groups called itself “military patriots.”
The group, appearing to support law enforcement, walked along Colfax Avenue. They did not interact with police. The group later dispersed without incident.
Another group engaged with police near Colfax Avenue and Washington Street. Denver police say they deployed gas and pepperballs on the crowd because some protesters tried to break through a fence around the District 6 police station.
The group moved down to 14th and Broadway and later dispersed. It’s not clear either groups message.
The two groups did not intersect. Police say no one was arrested. There are no reports of damage.