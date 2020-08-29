DENVER (CBS4)- Colorado’s welcome cool down has not only returned rain to many locations along with much cooler temperatures. The end of August pattern change has also, brought in a few flakes of snow for some mountain spots. The views from Aspen on Saturday morning revealed a small but, welcome dusting of snow on some of the surrounding peaks.
August 29. Mark it down – FIRST SNOW on the high peaks this morning and some much needed rain in the valley. Who else is stoked?! @jswansonphoto couldn’t sit still. pic.twitter.com/qr3LJaOOd7
— Aspen Snowmass (@AspenSnowmass) August 29, 2020
Composite radar from Saturday morning shows the rain showers soaking down a few areas of western Colorado. But, also, embedded in the imagery are a few signs of snow on some of the higher peaks. On the radar picture below the pink dots indicate snow or rain mixed with snow on some of the very, high mountain tops.
This may be the first dusting for the mountains around Aspen/Snowmass but, other areas of Colorado have also, picked up a few flakes this month. A few Coloradans have also, reported snow high up on Trail Ridge Road as well.