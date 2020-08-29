DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple groups are organizing a demonstration at La Raza Park, formerly known as Columbus Park, in Denver on Saturday. They will protest commemorate the 50th anniversary of the day when 30,000 Chicanos gathered in East Los Angeles to protest the “high casualty rate of Chicanos in the Vietnam War.”
Organizers are using the day of action to demand the end of police brutality and justice for Vanessa Guillen. She served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood.
After disappearing in April, investigators say she was killed, dismembered and burned. Another soldier, Aaron Robinson, was set to be arrested in her death before taking his own life.
Robinson’s girlfriend was then arrested on charges of tampering with evidence.
Several speakers are scheduled for Saturday’s event which will start at 3 p.m. Organizers ask demonstrators to wear masks in light of the coronavirus pandemic.