LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Rain at the the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County, near Gould, kept it from growing on Friday. The size of the fire now sits at 23,007 acres, up from 22,971 acres.
The fire remains uncontained, however. The number of personnel also dropped to 730 from 742.
Officials say a 1/4-inch of rain helped crews on the ground. Some firefighters who finished checking on structures on 103 Road will now work in communities near Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes and Glacier View.
Hand and bulldozer lines north of Deadman Road will continue to be prepped, officials say.
Crews will also take a look at how to connect fire lines on the southern edge to high elevations of the Rocky Mountain National Park.
#RMNP Fire Danger still VERY HIGH parkwide. Remember: RMNP has a complete fire ban on all fires, including campfires & smoking except in enclosed vehicles or stopped w/in developed paved area devoid of veg for at least 3 ft. Petroleum-fueled stoves & grills w/ on-off knobs ok. ks
— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) August 29, 2020
Weather is expected to be similar to Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorms. However, firefighters will face drier, windier conditions on Sunday.