DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of volunteers fanned out across Denver in support of Amp The Cause. They worked on service projects at 32 nonprofits including the Children’s Advocacy Center in Denver.
There they painted and worked on the yard.
In past years, at least 1,000 volunteers signed up for the community day, but organizers adapted the projects this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The work being done today all around the community is primarily outside, keeping everybody safe but helping these non-profits that really need it more than ever,” said Walter Isenberg, an Amp the Cause Board Member.
The group served nearly 300,000 Colorado children and families in 2019. Since Amp The Cause was founded in 2004, it has given more than $9 million to Colorado nonprofits.