DENVER (CBS4)– Xcel Energy is sending about 250 employees to help restore power after Hurricane Laura. At least 670,000 customers were left without electricity following the storm.
Xcel employees and contractors from Colorado and other states left for Louisiana this week to help local energy companies.
Power restoration efforts are expected to last a couple of weeks.
At the hurricane’s peak, winds of 150 mph slammed into structures. The storm is blamed for at least 14 deaths and billions of dollars in damage in Louisiana and Texas.