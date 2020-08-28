DENVER (CBS4) – Health officials in Denver say a female who lives in the city has tested positive for West Nile Virus. There have now been three confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Colorado so far this year.
Officials with Denver Public Health & Environment said it’s not clear where the woman was when she contracted the virus, which is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. She told doctors she had been in the mountains a few days before she tested positive.
The case appears to be a mild one so far. The woman didn’t need to go to the hospital but she had a fever, as well as aches and pains and an upset stomach.
City health officials also said that they recently found the virus in a mosquito that was caught in a trap by a city worker for the first time this year. They said getting a positive result in a collected and tested mosquito is normal for this time of year.
“We all need to continue to be diligent about protecting ourselves from mosquito bites,” said Gregg Thomas, DDPHE’s Director of the Environmental Quality Division, in a prepared statement.
For more information about stopping the spread of West Nile Virus in Colorado, visit fightthebitecolorado.com.