GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – This weekend’s weather forecast includes rain for Garfield County, and it the rains become heavy officials are warning drivers to be ready for the possibility that Interstate 70 may have to be shut down in Glenwood Canyon. The Grizzly Creek Fire is still burning in the canyon but I-70 has been open on a limited basis to drivers since Monday thanks to intense fire suppression efforts. The interstate was closed from Glenwood Springs to Gypsum for two weeks after the fire started on Aug. 10.

Heavy rains could trigger mudslides or rock slides on the walls of the canyon where the wildfire has burned away trees and other vegetation.

Repair work being done to power poles in the canyon could also lead to closures.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said they expect traffic to be heavy through the canyon over the weekend.

The following special rules remain in effect for drivers heading through the canyon:

– There will be lower speed limits in place.

– No stopping will be allowed through Glenwood Canyon.

– A head-to-head detour is in place between Hanging Lake Tunnel and near No Name Tunnel.

– Rest areas in the canyon are closed.

The bike path is also closed for safety reasons.

The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned 32,408 acres and containment on Friday morning was listed at 68%.