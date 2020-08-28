Comments
(CBS4) – School is in full swing for most Colorado students, and it looks significantly different than normal. Several districts have already reported positive cases of COVID-19.
Below is an ongoing list of schools which have reported cases. This list is current as of 8:30 a.m on Friday, August 28th, and will be updated as needed.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Sand Creek Elementary – Douglas County – One 6th grade cohort member tested positive August 23rd; All 6th graders quarantine for two weeks.
- Hodgkins Leadership Academy – Westminster – 109 students and six staff members quarantined after a positive case on August 21st.
- Soaring Eagles Elementary School – Colorado Springs – One positive case on August 21st; the affected classroom is in quarantine.
- North Mesa Elementary School – Pueblo – One positive case; district is on remote learning.
- Woodmen Roberts Elementary – Colorado Springs – One community member has COVID symptoms; some students and staff begin quarantine August 25th.
- Ranch Creek Elementary – Colorado Springs – One community member has COVID-like symptoms; some students and staff begin quarantine August 25th.
- Frontier Elementary – Colorado Springs – One positive case on August 25th; several isolations and quarantine lead to a school-wide closure August 28th.
- Belleview Elementary – Cherry Creek – One positive staff member; 5 other staff members told to quarantine on August 25th.
- Pine Ridge Elementary – Cherry Creek – Daycare staff member (hadn’t been in the building since the school year started).
- Vineland Elementary – Pueblo – Staff member possibly exposed; school will be closed until August 31st and remote learning continues.
- Holly Ridge Elementary – Cherry Creek – One student with a positive case; 20 students and one teacher quarantined on August 28th.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Windsor Middle School – Windsor – A student tests positive August 21st; 11 staff and 37 students must quarantine.
- Burlington Middle School – Burlington – Community member tests positive August 21st; close contacts identified by the district will quarantine.
- Campus Middle School – Cherry Creek – One staff member tests positive August 25th; 2 students deemed close contacts must quarantine for two weeks.
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Fort Lupton High School – Fort Lupton – At least two students test positive August 19th; all students will quarantine and learn remotely for two weeks.
- Grandview High School – Cherry Creek – One student positive; eight students quarantined on August 25th.
- Pinnacle High School – Federal Heights – One community member tests positive; students learn virtually August 25th and 26th.
- Overland High School – Cherry Creek – One student with a positive case, and two others told to quarantine on August 26th.
- Aspen Valley High School – Colorado Springs – One symptomatic student and several staff and students in close contact; e-learning begins August 28th until further notice.
This story will be updated as schools report new cases and closures.