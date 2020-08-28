Comments
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman is celebrating a hiking milestone. Patricia Cameron completed a 485-mile hike from Denver to Durango on Thursday.
She hiked the Colorado Trail, most of which is above 10,000 feet altitude.
Cameron is the founder of Blackpackers, a non-profit that aims to address the gap in representation in the outdoors. The organization provides gear, outdoor excursions and education for free or reduced cost. Participants are also connected with volunteer opportunities, internships and jobs.
To donate to Blackpackers, or learn more about the organization, visit coblackpackers.com.