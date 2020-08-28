LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man and a woman from Oklahoma face felony charges after firing their weapons at police during a pursuit from Wyoming into northern Colorado on Thursday.

The pair drove their vehicle into the garage doors of two Larimer County homes, successfully entering the second one while the resident escaped. The man and woman stayed inside the home for six and a half hours before surrendering to police.

Jesse Allan Spahr of Oklahoma City and Katelyn Bohl of Edmond, Oklahoma, both 27, were jailed at the Larimer County Detention Center following the ordeal. Both have been initially charged with Attempted Murder of a Peace Officer for firing at Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers at the beginning of the pursuit.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Spahr was driving and Bohl was his passenger. Both allegedly fired at troopers.

No troopers were injured.

Both Spahr and Bohl are charged with felony attempted assault, too. But Spahr has additional felonies for eluding and being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm. He also has felony warrants from Oklahoma.

Wyoming troopers chased the couple southbound on Interstate 25 believing the two were involved in a physical disturbance with one another while driving.

Larimer County deputies joined in after the vehicle crossed the state line.

From I-25, authorities chased the vehicle westbound on Owl Canyon Road and then southbound on Terry Lake Road (also known as Larimer County Road 15 and State Highway 1).

The couple’s vehicle caused significant damage to the closed garage door of the first home they rammed in the 880 block of Terry Lake Road.

They entered the second home near the intersection of Terry Lake Road and East Douglas Road (County Road 54) at approximately noon, an hour after Larimer County was first notified of the pursuit in Wyoming.

SWAT teams responded and the neighbors were asked to stay indoors.

This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. There is police activity in the area of La Mesa Dr and East Douglas Rd in Fort Collins. Residents on La Mesa Dr south to the intersection of Terry Ridge Road and Woodridge Road west to Harbor Way at East Dougla https://t.co/q7ssiPc9V2 — LETA (@LETA_911) August 27, 2020

A SWAT negotiator talked Spahr and Bohl out of the home around 6:30 p.m.