AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora City Councilmember will propose banning the use of Ketamine by first responders in the city at an upcoming City Council meeting. Curtis Gardner will propose the ban at the Sept. 14 city council meeting.
Ketamine was the drug that paramedics and emergency medical technicians used to sedate Elijah McClain on the night of Aug. 24, 2019, during his arrest. McClain died several days later, and the drug has come under scrutiny as leading to the cause of McClain’s death.
The City of Aurora has launched a review of the entire episode that led to McClain’s arrest and subsequent death. Included in that review will be a review of the administration of Ketamine. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will also task a committee to review the drug’s use for purposes of sedation and treatment of excited delirium.
The ban would be temporary, for 30 days after the completion and delivery of the final report to the city.