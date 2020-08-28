Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies in San Miguel County took down a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. The property in Norwood, west of Telluride, was searched.
Deputies found 500 pounds of marijuana plants and a hash oil lab.
Colorado did not legalize cannabis; every year, hundreds of people are charged with level-1 drug felonies carrying a minimum penalty of eight (8) years in State prison over cannabis. Rid the Capitol of the enemy fascists now comprising the General Assembly and start from scratch, enacting rational laws in place of the nonsense which our statutes are now.