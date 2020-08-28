Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A human skull and bones were found in Highlands Ranch this week, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A citizen found the skeletal remains on Thursday on South Broadway, near Southpark Road.
The Douglas County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause and manner of death.
Authorities would only say the bones had been there for some time.
A photo shared by Liz Zorn showed a white canopy tent in the area and multiple law enforcement vehicles parks along the road.
The sheriff’s office is conducting an active death investigation and did not provide any other information.