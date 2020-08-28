After seventeen blazing days above 90 degrees, we finally got a break from the heat on Friday. Our temperature dropped sixteen degrees from 96 on Thursday to 80 on Friday! Not only did we get the cool down, we saw some much needed rain across Colorado.
We know August has been hot. We have had 25 days with temperatures above 90 degrees, and 17 days above 95 degrees. Both of those are new records for the month.
We will stay in the low to mid 80s on Saturday, with the high country also getting a break from the heat with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Statewide, there will be a chance for rain again on Saturday with a few severe storms possible on the far eastern plains. Otherwise, just some great soaking rain that we need so badly.
Another cold front comes in Sunday and into Monday. This will drop us to the 70s! Our coolest temperatures since June. We stay there until Wednesday when we pop back to the upper 80s and low 90s. So enjoy the cooler air while it lasts.