DENVER (CBS4) – Protesters across the nation and in two separate events in Denver are raising their voices as part of the March on Washington on Friday. The day marks the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Crowds in Denver gathered at both Civic Center Park and City Park for events organized by Colorado activists who wanted to have a way for people who couldn’t make the trip to the nation’s capitol due to coronavirus to participate.
Alvertis Simmons organized the event at City Park. He said the event would be a form of “good trouble” that does not create chaos or destruction in the city. He said the goal is to push for reform in policing and criminal justice. He said he hopes around 5,000 protesters will come throughout the course of the day to the location. Among the speakers on Friday morning was Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado’s Democratic senior senator.
The purpose of the event at Civic Center Park was to push for civic and economic rights for Black Americans. About 100 people were gathered at noon in the Greek Amphitheater to speak and march in solidarity, with some wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. It was scheduled to last late into the day on Friday.
Demonstrators march to Denver police headquarters demanding end to mistreatment of Black Americans 57 years after MLK "I have a dream" speech. pic.twitter.com/OnykGrGIBu
— Rick Sallinger (@ricksallinger) August 28, 2020
One speaker talked about the recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.