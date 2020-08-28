DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run that killed a cyclist last summer will spend the next 18 years in prison. Preston James Dorris struck cyclist Chuck Vogel in Parker and left him to die on July 4, 2019.
Vogel was killed after being hit from behind by a Kia Spectra. That Kia was found abandoned and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies traced it to Dorris in Nebraska.
The judge ordered the maximum sentence for Dorris.
Vogel’s family spoke after the sentencing and his widow Teri said she’s thankful the judge saw the seriousness of the crime.
“It’s been a very long year, we’ve waited a very long time for this,” said Teri.
The family said they will continue to fight for the safety of the cycling community in Colorado and laws that reflect the seriousness of these crimes.