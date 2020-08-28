FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The magazine NoCo Style wants to find the best bakery in northern Colorado and has narrowed it down to five finalists. You can vote on its list, which includes numerous other businesses, through the end of September.

The following are profiles of the establishments they’ve chosen for the voting:

Donut Haus

265 E 29th St. Suite A, Loveland, CO 80538, USA

The Donut Haus started in an old gas station in Estes Park. German baker Dieter D’Alquen whipped up the delicacies that had lines out of the door. Lois Marth worked alongside him for a number of years before buying the bakery in 1997. Mary Ann soon joined the team. Now they turn out more than a million donuts a year as well as pies, cakes and bagels.

Ginger and Baker

359 Linden St., Fort Collins, CO 80524, United States

It’s all about the pie at Ginger and Baker, whose name pays tribute to the late drummer from the classic rock band Cream. The bakery is located in the historic Northern Colo Feeders Supply building, but it was a love of pies that brought together the owners. The menu ranges from a savory chicken pot pie to delectable sweet pies like cherry and peach or tangy lemon margarine.

La Creperie & French Bakery of Fort Collins

2722 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80525, USA

This bakery is about all things French, starting with the owner Jean Claude who grew up in a bakery in Brittany, France. Now he’s turning out everything from crepes to croissants prepared without preservatives, mixed powders or chemicals. And don’t forget to grab some macarons to enjoy at home.

Little Bird Bakeshop

11 Old Town Square #121, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Right in the heart of Old Town Fort Collins, you’ll find this bakery sending wafts of delicious scents into the neighborhood. From cakes to pies to pastries, you’ll find the tasty treats, made from locally sourced ingredients when possible. The baking is done early every day so sometimes the shop runs out but promises to put aside your favorite treat if you give them a call.

The Cupcake Gypsies

415 N Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO 80537

The name says it all for this bakery, it’s a food truck that wanders using organic and locally sourced ingredients. While “cupcake” is in the name, these gypsies also service up cake pops, brownies, pies and cookies. And if you find yourself in Loveland, definitely check out the brick-and-mortar side of the business.