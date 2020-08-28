AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Task Force One is in Louisiana, providing support in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. The task force is made up of firefighters from across Colorado.
At the hurricane’s peak, winds of 150 mph slammed into structures.
The storm is blamed for at least 14 deaths and billions of dollars in damage in Louisiana and Texas. Hundreds of thousands are still without power and water.
Colorado Task Force One is a team under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). There are approximately 200 highly trained members, that including firefighters, paramedics, physicians, structural engineers, hazardous materials technicians, heavy rigging specialists and canine handlers.