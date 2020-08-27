Comments
(CBS) — The Team Trump Bus is stopping in multiple locations in Larimer County and Weld County on Thursday.
Organizers said John Pence, Jenna Ellis, and John ‘Tig’ Tiegen will be speaking at the stops.
“They will be giving out Trump swag, waving signs, taking pictures, and providing the chance to meet campaign advisors,” the Johnstown Breeze reported.
People must sign up online to attend. The number of slots at each stop is limited and some were already full on Thursday morning.
Schedule:
- Johnson’s Corner – 8:45 a.m. (all slots filled)
- Larimer County Field Office, 1927 Wilmington Dr., Fort Collins – 9:50 a.m.
- The Motorway – 11:10 a.m.
- Weld County Field Office, 2619 W. 11th St. Rd., Greeley – 12:30 p.m.
- JB’s Drive-In – 1:30 p.m. (all slots filled)
- Guttersen Ranch – 2:30 p.m. (all slots filled)
Antifa, come on up! Up here we know how to deal with urban terrorists.