DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Officers Foundation is stepping in to help a business owner whose operation was disrupted by riots near police headquarters last weekend. Intentional damage was done to a Quiznos sub shop at 14th Avenue and Cherokee Street.
The foundation on Thursday presented the franchise owner with a check for $1,000, which should help cover the insurance costs associated with replacing damaged windows.
“We’re overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Ho Sung Kwak, who has been running the restaurant for 12 years. “We love our customers and we love the support the police are showing us. It’s more than appreciated. Thank you.”
Denver Police Lt. Kenneth Chavez handed the check over to Ho Sung Kwak on Thursday inside the store, and spoke to reporters afterwards.
“We felt extremely hurtful that this business was damaged because of what happened on this past weekend. They should not have suffered and it was nothing to do with them. They were collateral damage so to speak from these rioters. This was intentional damage that affected their business, that looted some of their product inside,” Chavez said.