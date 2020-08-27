PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Park County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash that was intentional, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Last week, the deputy was targeted by a domestic violence suspect who intentionally crashed into him head-on.
Fortunately the deputy survived but has been in a Denver-area hospital since, recovering from his injuries that include a severely broken leg, severely broken arm and severe bruising.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the deputy’s patrol car on their Facebook page with well wishes for the deputy, who has asked to remain unidentified.
The deputy was responding to a domestic violence situation on Aug. 20 on Highway 24 when the suspect targeted him. The deputy was able to avoid the initial attempt to crash into him but was unable to avoid the collision which was estimated at an impact of more than 100 mph.
Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw released this statement in regards to the crash, “It is the opinion of myself and numerous other law enforcement persons, that if it were not for the large Chevrolet Tahoe that the deputy was driving, the outcome could have been tragically different and resulted in much more severe injuries or worse.”
100 bucks says the perpetrator was is white.