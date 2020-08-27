MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic put the world of concerts on hold, from Eurovision to nightclubs dependent on live music. Now Colorado’s world-renowned outdoor amphitheater is getting ready to hit that button and bring contemporary music concerts back to Red Rocks.
Red Rocks Unpaused is a series of live digital shows for three nights, all free. The concerts will use Red Rocks Amphitheatre as the “canvas” where the musicians and audiences will be able to interact with amphitheater images as the backdrop.
That means messages from fans will be displayed on various images of Red Rocks so artists can see and react to them in real time. The audience will also be able to have input on the final encore song.
The audience will also be able to offer suggestions about lighting and color schemes for the concerts, even to help decide how the light show should end.
And if you don’t like your seat, pick another by a different camera angle.
Up for first for Red Rocks Unpaused is Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Tuesday, Sept. 1. That’s followed by Lil Baby with co-headliner Megan Three Stallion Wednesday night and country artist Sam Hunt with a surprise guest Thursday, Sept. 3.
The concerts start at 8 p.m. every evening. Head to Twitter’s Live Event Page or visibleredrocks to get your Red Rocks concert on.