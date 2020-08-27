Denver Mayor Hancock Thanked The People Of Denver For Doing Their Part To Bring Down The Spike In Covid-19Denver residents are doing their part to bring down the spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

Health Expert Urges Young Men To Wear Masks As More 25-35 Year Olds Are Hospitalized With COVID-19The head of Denver's health department said they are seeing an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations among people aged 25-35. He linked the increase to attending social venues and non-compliance with face mask orders.

Rally Will Take Place Tomrrow At City Park To Celebrate The 57th Anniversary Of The March On WashingtonTomorrow marks the 57th anniversary of the march on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have A Dream" speech.

Colorado Pro Sports Teams Announce Changes Following NBA BoycottOn Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks made a decision that sent shockwaves through the NBA and the world of sports. The Bucks decided to boycott their game 5 with the Magic, and it didn’t take long before all three NBA playoff games scheduled to be played were postponed.

Patricia Cameron Walked From Denver To Durango For Her Non-Profit "Blackpackers"Blackpakcers mission is to provide gear outdoor excursions and outdoor education for free or low cost.

Boulder Police Are Searching For A Driver Who Ran A Red Light And Hit A WomanBoulder police are searching for the driver of a truck that ran a red light and hit a woman and then drove off.

