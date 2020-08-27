DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is addressing concerns about racial diversity in Colorado. On Thursday, he signed an executive order to improve equity, diversity and inclusion at the state government level.
In 2019, 16,000 employees responded to a survey about equity, diversity and inclusion. Only 51% of those surveyed saw leadership support in those issues.
The order creates a clear policy, adds more training for state employees and tracks results. Polis’ goal is to make sure it is a “Colorado for All.”
“We don’t just embrace, we celebrate the idea that no two people are exactly alike and those differences are a source of strength,” said Polis.
The executive order was originally scheduled to be signed in March but was delayed due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.