August is winding down, and so are the 90 degree temperatures. At least as of now, we can’t rule out more in September.

Thursday was our 17th day in a row in the 90s! This streak comes to an end on Friday as a welcomed cold front is set to move through Colorado on Friday. This will knock us down the mid-80s on Friday afternoon, an almost 10 degree temperature difference from Thursday. This front will also bring us a better chance for widespread rain on Friday and Saturday.

A few more stats for our August heat. We’ve had 25 days in the 90s, the most all time. Thursday was also the 17th day with 95 degrees or high, also the most of all time.

If it wasn’t for our expected cool down, we could have most likely gotten to close to the warmest month ever in Denver history. The hottest month ever in Denver history is July of 2012 with an average of 78.9 degrees. The second hottest is July 1934 with an average of 77.8 degrees. Our average temperature so far in Denver this August is 78.4 degrees. Even with the cool down, we should beat the second place number from 1934. Even with the expected cool down, we should finish the month with the hottest August on record. The hottest August in Denver is from 2011 with an average of 77.0 degrees.