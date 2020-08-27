DENVER (CBS4) — The head of Denver’s health department said they are seeing an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations among people aged 25-35. He linked the increase to attending social venues and non-compliance with face mask orders.
“We’re seeing a different demographic than we saw in the beginning of the pandemic,” said Bob McDonald, Executive Director Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.
“Now we’re seeing more of the 25 to 35 year olds, now that venues that they often frequent are open now, there’s less physical distancing among that demographic and now we’re seeing more cases in the younger population,” McDonald said.
Overall, McDonald said the people of Denver are doing a good job and keeping the number of hospitalizations down. But he made a specific plea to the younger crowd — and especially young men.
“I want to stress, you know, particularly to the younger demographic, if you will, that’s where we tend to see less compliance with face coverings,” McDonald said. “I will share it’s generally more, males than females, so gentlemen, I want to ask, help us out, wear those face coverings when you’re out having a good time in the evenings.”
McDonald pointed out that we have a holiday weekend coming up for Labor Day and urged people to stick to small family celebrations.