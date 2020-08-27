DENVER (CBS4)– A number of schools in Colorado are wrapping up another week of in-person learning and in some cases, new reports of staff or students testing positive for coronavirus. The Cherry Creek School District reported a sixth case on Thursday which will mean more students and staff will be forced to quarantine and move back to a remote learning model during that time.

These disruptions were anticipated as students and teachers returned to schools for in-person learning.

“Schools are trying to strike a balance, they are doing the best they can against this pandemic,” Dr. Lisa Badanes said.

RELATED: What Colorado Schools Have Reported Positive COVID-19 Cases

Badanes is a Developmental Psychologist and Associate Professor at Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Much of her work focuses on how disruptions impact children on a variety of levels, CBS4 asked her to weigh in on how moving between different learning models might impact learning.

“This, ‘Oh, suddenly my school is closed’ because there was a positive case is the opposite of predictability. Anyone, kids, adolescents, adults, these stressors that are perceived as unpredictable or uncontrollable, those are the ones that tend to have the biggest impact on his psychologically and emotionally,” she said.

While the unknown may be stressful at times, Badanes says there are still benefits to having in some in person learning.

Still she says not even experts can say what is the best option, only that communication will be key, “Honestly, flexibility is really the name of the game right now, keeping kids flexible, families flexible, teachers flexible, and a lot of that is going to come from a teamwork mentality from those parties.”