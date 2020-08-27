DENVER (CBS4)– The cessation of concerts due to the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for thousands of people; the musicians, the employees who work at venues and the people who own those venues.

Sandra Holman-Watts was forced to close Live at Jack’s after more than 20 years of business, but she hasn’t given up on bringing live music to Denver.

“I just couldn’t support being open for 5 or 6 months without customers and bands. Unfortunately, we had to shut down,” said Holman-Watts.

The closure of Live at Jack’s wasn’t the end of Holman-Watts’ involvement in live music. Her Live on Larimer series has been a hit on the ground, now she’s taking concerts to another level, all the way to the roof.

“The first thing I said is ‘Where can we put the stage?!’ I knew we had to have concerts up here,” said Holman-Watts.

Holman-Watts teamed up with restaurant group Bonanno Concepts to launch a rooftop concert series on “The Farm” – the top floor of the Larimer Square parking garage.

“We can sell 75 tickets to each concert and everyone will have their own spot, socially distanced,” explained Holman-Watts.

Guests can enjoy dinner and a concert every Thursday for five weeks. Jacob Larson Band will open the series on Sept. 3.

“I think within 48 hours, I had an entire month’s line-up. All the musicians in Colorado were so excited to get the text from me about an opportunity to perform,” said Holman-Watts. “Tickets are selling like hot cakes! Musicians, music lovers, the public – We all need this.”

Tickets for the shows are $55 each and include dinner from various Bonanno restaurants. Holman-Watts says additional money made after expenses will go to the musicians’ fund she set up for struggling artists.