Comments (2)
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman is celebrating a hiking milestone. Patricia Cameron completed a 330 mile hike from Denver to Durango on Thursday.
Cameron is the founder of Blackpackers, a non-profit that aims to address the gap in representation in the outdoors. The organization provides gear, outdoor excursions and education for free or reduced cost. Participants are also connected with volunteer opportunities, internships and jobs.
To donate to Blackpackers, or learn more about the organization, visit coblackpackers.com.
Oy vey I can’t top that one.
A Gap in black representation outdoors? seems to me there are plenty of blacks outdoors every night disrupting our way of life with riots and looting!