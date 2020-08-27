(CBS4) – On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks made a decision that sent shockwaves through the NBA and the world of sports. The Bucks decided to boycott their game 5 with the Magic, and it didn’t take long before all three NBA playoff games scheduled to be played were postponed. That was just the beginning of the fallout of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is about 40 miles from Milwaukee.

The movement quickly spread to Major League Baseball charged by Wisoconsin’s pro ball club, as the Milwaukee Brewers decided to not play their game with the Cincinnati Reds. The Padres-Mariners and Giants-Dodgers games were also postponed.

NBA players met Wednesday night and went back and forth for hours. At one point all coaches were excused and players met on their own debating whether to cancel or continue the season. At the end, all teams but two voted to continue playing. The Lakers and Clippers being the two that voted against continuing. The teams met again Thursday morning and decided to proceed with the season in the bubble.

The Bucks decision has reverberated across the country and affected all Colorado teams in one way or another.

First and foremost, the Denver Nuggets. Today’s game 6 against the Jazz was scheduled for 2pm. It has been postponed along with the other NBA games on today’s schedule.

The NHL didn’t cancel any games Wednesday night but observed a moment of silence before all three games. The Avalanche and Stars met for game four with the Avs emerging victorious in a 6 – 4 win.

The Rockies also played Wednesday night, with the exception of Matt Kemp. Kemp sat in the dugout during the game even though he didn’t play.

The Rockies players did not meet as a group beforehand but after the game said they felt that playing was the more unifying decision.

The Colorado Rapids game against Dallas on Wednesday was postponed, along with several other MLS Matches. Rapids head coach Robin Fraser is one of only a few Black coaches in the MLS.

The Broncos were off on Wednesday, but started off on Thursday with a team meeting that lasted a couple hours. Several other NFL teams have done the same, including the Packers, Colts, Titans, Jets, and Washington.