BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police released an image of a driver accused of hitting a 69-year-old woman as she crossed the street. The collision happened at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Broadway and Pearl Street.
Investigators said the suspect was driving southbound on Broadway and ran a red light at Pearl Street, striking the woman as she was crossing eastbound in the crosswalk.
The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, including a broken femur, spinal fracture, and a concussion.
Police said the driver fled the scene and ran a second light at Walnut Street before turning right onto westbound Canyon Boulevard. Investigators released a picture of the suspect’s truck from a red light camera.
Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call 303-441-3333. You can remain anonymous by calling Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online at crimeshurt.com.