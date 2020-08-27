Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A semi rolled on Interstate 70 Thursday morning, spilling 40,000 pounds of fertilizer on the highway near the C-470 exit.
“In the trailer… fertilizer. About 40,000 lbs. of chicken manure, to be exact. Firefighters on scene say the pictures don’t do the smell justice,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Investigators say the tractor trailer blew a tire and rolled over.
No one is hurt and no other cars were involved.
At 8:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the exit ramp would likely be closed for a few hours until the truck can be towed away.